Two arrested after man is attacked in park

PUBLISHED: 10:06 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 15 October 2020

Police say the attack happened in The Walks in King's Lynn Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man needed hospital treatment after he was atacked in a park.

Police say the victim, who is aged in his 20s, was walking through The Walks in King’s Lynn at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, October 13, when he became involved in a verbal dispute with a group of youths.

He was then assaulted causing facial injuries which needed hospital treatment.

A man in his 20s and a male teenager have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on police bail until Tuesday, November 10 whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the incident and or has any information about it should contact PC Mykola Nikolnikov at King’s Lynn police on 101 quoting reference number 36/72367/20.

