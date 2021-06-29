Published: 4:24 PM June 29, 2021

File picture of Norwich Market. Paul Rosser has been sentenced after being arrested following a row over toilets at the city market. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A man got in a row with a council worker after trying to use the women’s toilets at Norwich Market as the men’s were closed, a court has heard.

Paul Rosser, 54, had been out drinking and was “attempting to enter the female toilets” on Norwich Market as the male toilets were shut.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Rosser “was told by a council employee he was unable to do that”.

Samantha Crockett, prosecuting, said an argument broke out and both the defendant and the council employee were “shouting and swearing at each other”.

Police arrived and Rosser was told to leave the area but he continued shouting and swearing.

Police arrested the defendant, who tried to push one of the officers away and kicked another on the shin as he was taken to the floor.

After being arrested and taken to the prison van he spat at the vehicle on five occasions.

Rosser, of Samson Road, Hellesdon, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (June 29) when he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on May 29 this year.

He also admitted one count of criminal damage and using threatening words and behaviour on the same date.

Malcolm Plummer, mitigating, said the defendant, who had been out drinking and had a bladder problem, had asked if he could “just quickly” use the women’s toilets.

He said it was because there was no-one in there and the gents were locked up.

He said another council employee came over and pushed him.

Mr Plummer said Rosser was arguing about the way he was treated when the police arrived.

Mr Plummer said the defendant was “so angry” and accepted he lost his temper.

Rosser was given a 12-month community order, including 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £50 to each police officer who was assaulted, £105 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.



