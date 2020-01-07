Search

Gardener in £500,000 cannabis factory is jailed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 07 January 2020

The cannabis factory discovered in Ditchingham, near Bungay. PIcture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man who acted as a gardener at a cannabis factory where there were more than 700 plants has been jailed for 14 months.

Hue Lieu Nguyen, 49, of no fixed address, was arrested after police were called to a property on Norwich Road in Ditchingham, near Bungay, on Tuesday, December 3 last year, and found the cannabis plants, which were said to have a street value of about £500,000.

Nguyen appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday and with the help of an interpreter pleaded guilty to being involved in the production of cannabis.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed him for 14 months.

The cannabis factory was discovered in an industrial unit and at the time of the raid members of the quiet village community expressed their shock at the discovery, with one villager saying it was more the kind of thing you would expect to see on a television programme.

