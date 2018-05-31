Search

Victim injured after headphones stolen in Norwich street robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:03 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 03 December 2019

Norwich Police officers on patrol. PIC: James Bass

Norwich Police officers on patrol. PIC: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A man has had his headphones stolen after he was assaulted by another man in the street in a Norwich robbery.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking along St Andrews Street, near to the Rumsey Wells pub, between 10pm and 10.30pm when he was approached by a man asking to use his headphones.

When the victim declined the suspect assaulted him before stealing the headphones.

The victim suffered injuries to his face.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Monday, November 25.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Laurence Oakes at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Callers should quoting crime reference number 36/82663/19.

Alternatively people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

