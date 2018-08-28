Search

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

PUBLISHED: 08:56 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 07 January 2019

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked outside a part in Coltishall. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man suffered facial injuries after he was attacked outside a park in Coltishall.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim, a man in his 50s, was threatened and assaulted by three male youths outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road.

The assault happened sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, December 22.

Offficers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has any information concerning the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call PC Tom Gibbs at Hoveton Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/80820/18.

Alternatively people who do not want to leave their details with police can also provide information about the assault anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers, an independent crime-fighting charity, on 0800 555 111.

