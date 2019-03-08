Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance responds after man is injured in car crash

PUBLISHED: 15:35 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 11 September 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following an early morning crash where a motorist fled from the scene.

Emergency services were called out about 12.30am on Wednesday, September 11 to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The East of England Ambulance Service, the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), police and firefighters from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations responded to the crash on Corton Road.

Police inquiries are continuing after a Nissan Qashqai was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon, which was parked and unattended, on Corton Road.

A police spokesman said: "The male passenger in the Nissan was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

"The driver of the vehicle had left the scene before police and the ambulance arrived, but he was located nearby by officers.

"Inquiries are continuing into the collision and any witnesses should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 8 of September 11."

A spokesman for EEAST said: "We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated one male at the scene before transporting him to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokesman for the EAAA added: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST, police and fire teams at 1.08am with a man in his 30s who had been injured in a road traffic collision.

"The patient was then transferred, by road ambulance, to the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment."

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

The day Canaries legend and Keith Skipper cried together

Canadian winger Errol Crossan, 4 March 1959, at Carrow Road with Terry Bly

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists