Air ambulance responds after man is injured in car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following an early morning crash where a motorist fled from the scene.

Emergency services were called out about 12.30am on Wednesday, September 11 to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The East of England Ambulance Service, the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), police and firefighters from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations responded to the crash on Corton Road.

Police inquiries are continuing after a Nissan Qashqai was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon, which was parked and unattended, on Corton Road.

A police spokesman said: "The male passenger in the Nissan was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

"The driver of the vehicle had left the scene before police and the ambulance arrived, but he was located nearby by officers.

"Inquiries are continuing into the collision and any witnesses should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 8 of September 11."

A spokesman for EEAST said: "We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated one male at the scene before transporting him to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokesman for the EAAA added: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST, police and fire teams at 1.08am with a man in his 30s who had been injured in a road traffic collision.

"The patient was then transferred, by road ambulance, to the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment."