Search

Advanced search

Man suffers very serious injury to hand in machete attack

PUBLISHED: 13:15 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 25 September 2020

File picture of a machete. Photo: Geraldine Scott

File picture of a machete. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

A man was attacked with a machete following an argument over loud music.

The victim suffered very serious injuries to his hand after attempting to protect another man in the attack.

It followed a disagreement over loud music in Oak Circle, Gaywood in King’s Lynn on August 17 this year.

David Pemment, 49, of Oak Circle, Lynn was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the attack.

Pemment appeared at court on Saturday (September 19) having been charged with the offence and two counts of having an offensive weapon.

He has pleaded guilty to all three offences and will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on November 17.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk hit by power cuts

The areas affected by power cuts in Norfolk on Friday, September 25. Picture: UK Power Network

PRESSER LIVE: Bournemouth v Norwich City - Buendia and Stiepi back; Sorensen injury blow

Ben Gibson has not featured for Norwich City in the early Championship games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flooding and power cuts shut Norfolk schools

Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Two Norfolk pubs named the ‘Best in Britain’

The White Horse, King's Lynn

Double weather warnings in place for 70mph winds and heavy rain in Norfolk

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Roads in Spooner Row become rivers. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018