Man suffers very serious injury to hand in machete attack

File picture of a machete. Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

A man was attacked with a machete following an argument over loud music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim suffered very serious injuries to his hand after attempting to protect another man in the attack.

It followed a disagreement over loud music in Oak Circle, Gaywood in King’s Lynn on August 17 this year.

David Pemment, 49, of Oak Circle, Lynn was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the attack.

Pemment appeared at court on Saturday (September 19) having been charged with the offence and two counts of having an offensive weapon.

He has pleaded guilty to all three offences and will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on November 17.