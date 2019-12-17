Search

Advanced search

Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to woman walking dog

PUBLISHED: 21:35 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 17 December 2019

Witnesses are being sought after a man exposed himself to a woman near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a man exposed himself to a woman near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a man exposed himself to a woman near a skatepark.

Police are seeking information following the indecent exposure in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Wednesday, December 4 at some point between 11.45am and 12.35pm near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, a woman aged in her 70s, was walking her dog and whilst taking the footpath which goes past a pond near to the skatepark she noticed a male.

"He was dressed in dark clothing with his back to her, and stood in some bushes.

"He then turned round and exposed himself before running off."

The man is described as white, aged 40 to 50, with dark clothing and a woolly hat.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect should call Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/73759/19 on 101 or email Graham.Baker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Tapas restaurant coming to Norfolk town

A tapas bar is set to open in Watton. Picture: Socius

Call to ban dogs from beach during seal breeding season

Questions are being asked about what more can be done to protect the seal colony at Winterton/Horsey Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists