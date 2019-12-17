Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to woman walking dog

Witnesses are being sought after a man exposed himself to a woman near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a man exposed himself to a woman near a skatepark.

Police are seeking information following the indecent exposure in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Wednesday, December 4 at some point between 11.45am and 12.35pm near to Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, a woman aged in her 70s, was walking her dog and whilst taking the footpath which goes past a pond near to the skatepark she noticed a male.

"He was dressed in dark clothing with his back to her, and stood in some bushes.

"He then turned round and exposed himself before running off."

The man is described as white, aged 40 to 50, with dark clothing and a woolly hat.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect should call Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/73759/19 on 101 or email Graham.Baker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk