Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man exposed himself in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:14 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 11 April 2019

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself in King’s Lynn.

They say the incident happened in Reffley Woods at around 10.15am on Wednesday, April 10.

The man is described as white, aged in his 40s, wearing a blue hat with flaps over the ears, a blue jacket, blue trousers and a blue backpack.

Anyone who saw the incident or with information about it should call Norfolk police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Plans for 300 new homes and relocation of football club

Landowner Michael Gurney on the proposed site in 2017. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s rollercoaster 2-2 Championship draw against Reading

Ben Godfrey thumped Norwich City level against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man exposed himself in King’s Lynn

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists