Man exposed himself in King’s Lynn

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They say the incident happened in Reffley Woods at around 10.15am on Wednesday, April 10.

The man is described as white, aged in his 40s, wearing a blue hat with flaps over the ears, a blue jacket, blue trousers and a blue backpack.

Anyone who saw the incident or with information about it should call Norfolk police on 101.