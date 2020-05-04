Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to woman

Police are appealing for information following the indecent exposure in Lowestoft.

It happened about 11pm on Monday, April 27 when a man walking in the vicinity of Park Road exposed himself outside of a property before walking away.

A police spokesman said: “The female victim, who was indoors at the time, was left very upset and intimidated by the incident.

“The man is described as white and wearing all black clothing and a black cap or hood.

“He is of large build, possibly in his 20s, and may have been carrying a black rucksack.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen or heard any suspicious activity in Park Road, St Margarets Road, Osborne Street, The Hemplands or Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, or anyone who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage from that evening.

Call Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/23501/20, or email Michelle.Stimpson@suffolk.pnn.police.uk