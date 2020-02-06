Search

Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to girl in alleyway

PUBLISHED: 14:43 06 February 2020

A man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway in Zanetta Court, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in an alleyway.

Police are seeking information following the indecent exposure in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 5, at some point between 10.50pm and 10.53pm, in Zanetta Court.

A police spokesman said: "A man standing in an alleyway exposed himself to a teenage girl.

"The suspect is described as white and aged in their 30s.

"He was wearing a blue puffa jacket with a white badge on the arm."

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting crime reference 7698/20 on 101.

Alternatively email christian.meen@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

