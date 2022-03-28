News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man makes inappropriate comments to teenage girl in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:43 AM March 28, 2022
west winch murder

Police are searching for information after a man made inappropriate comments to a teenage girl in Thetford. - Credit: Archant

A teenage girl has been left distressed after a man made inappropriate comments to her as she was walking home.

The girl was walking in Arlington Way in Thetford on Monday, March 21, at 5.30pm when she was approached by the man.

He was described as white and was wearing a dark hat, beige jumper and dark trousers when the offence took place.

The man is believed to be in his 50s and spoke English. 

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have knowledge or witnessed the incident.

People should contact PC Donna Quinn Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/21328/22.

