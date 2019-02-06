Man in suspected stolen car arrested on A47 after failing to stop for police
06 February, 2019 - 08:10
Police arrested a man who failed to stop while driving a suspected stolen car on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth.
Great Yarmouth police said the man was arrested on Monday (February 5) night.
They tweeted that they were returning to the town from headquarters at Wymondham when the vehicle failed to stop.
However, they did then arrest the man on suspicion of failing to stop, disqualified driving, drug driving, no insurance and the theft of a vehicle.
