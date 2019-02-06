Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man in suspected stolen car arrested on A47 after failing to stop for police

06 February, 2019 - 08:10
Police arrested a man who failed to stop while driving a car which was believed to have been stolen. Photo: James Bass.

Police arrested a man who failed to stop while driving a car which was believed to have been stolen. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police arrested a man who failed to stop while driving a suspected stolen car on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth police said the man was arrested on Monday (February 5) night.

They tweeted that they were returning to the town from headquarters at Wymondham when the vehicle failed to stop.

However, they did then arrest the man on suspicion of failing to stop, disqualified driving, drug driving, no insurance and the theft of a vehicle.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

What happened to murdered mum Jeanette Kempton?

Police investigating the disappearance of Jeanette Kempton in 1989. Photo: Archant

Man in suspected stolen car arrested on A47 after failing to stop for police

Police arrested a man who failed to stop while driving a car which was believed to have been stolen. Photo: James Bass.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham lead Max Aarons’ chase

Max Aarons is being touted with the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists