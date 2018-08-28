Search

Advanced search

Man remains in serious condition two weeks after town attack

PUBLISHED: 11:39 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 26 November 2018

Police are appealing for information after Lowestoft assault. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for information after Lowestoft assault. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

A middle-aged man remains in a serious but stable condition two weeks after he was assaulted on The Esplanade.

Police are still appealing for information after a man was assaulted and left with serious head injuries in Lowestoft on November 11.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, and the suspect were believed to be involved in a verbal altercation at around 1.30am.

The assault took place in the early hours of Sunday morning on the rear patio of the Shish Bar and Restaurant on the Lower Esplanade.

According to Suffolk Police, the confrontation escalated and the man fell back and hit his head on concrete.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on November 14 in connection with the incident but was released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or noticed any disturbance in or around the bar call Lowestoft CID on 100, quoting 37/65313/18.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Vote for your favourite house on legendary Christmas lights estate

Claire Melton in the doorway of her property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018

Number of homes sold in Norfolk down by 12 per cent as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast