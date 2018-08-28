Man remains in serious condition two weeks after town attack

Police are appealing for information after Lowestoft assault. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A middle-aged man remains in a serious but stable condition two weeks after he was assaulted on The Esplanade.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are still appealing for information after a man was assaulted and left with serious head injuries in Lowestoft on November 11.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, and the suspect were believed to be involved in a verbal altercation at around 1.30am.

The assault took place in the early hours of Sunday morning on the rear patio of the Shish Bar and Restaurant on the Lower Esplanade.

According to Suffolk Police, the confrontation escalated and the man fell back and hit his head on concrete.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on November 14 in connection with the incident but was released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or noticed any disturbance in or around the bar call Lowestoft CID on 100, quoting 37/65313/18.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org