Man in planning dispute over caravans appears at court in Norwich

Gareth Emms, of Grove Road in Hethersett, outside Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A man who is locked in a planning dispute over caravans stored on his land has appeared in court after he was arrested for failing to appear on a previous occasion.

Gareth Emms, 36, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 11) after a warrant for his arrest was executed after he failed to appear in court last month.

Emms, of Grove Road, Hethersett, faces four charges, brought by South Norfolk Council, two of which relate to him breaching a planning enforcement notice calling on him to remove dozens of caravans he is storing on his farm. He also faces two charges of failing to comply with the requirements of a planning contravention notice.

Emms, who appeared via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre had his case adjourned until September 17.

He was granted bail but warned if he did not appear in court a warrant would again be issued for his arrest.