Joshua Turner appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with possession of indecent images of children - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man appeared in court accused of possession of indecent images of children as part of an online game where 'avatars' have sex with other characters.

Joshua Turner, 25, has been charged with possession of prohibited images of a child at Carbrooke, near Watton on February 19 last year.

It is said that Turner, now from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, had 53 prohibited images of children understood to be "pseudo images from a game" of an indecent nature of children.

Paul Roach, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 12) said in the game avatars - online graphical representations of people - have sex with other characters.

Turner, who was represented by Damien Moore, indicated no plea to the charge and indicated he would like the matter to be dealt with at the crown court.

District Judge David Wilson sent the matter to Norwich Crown Court on November 9.

Turner was granted unconditional bail.