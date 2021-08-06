Published: 10:21 AM August 6, 2021

A man remains in hospital almost two months after a serious assault in Norwich.

A man is still in hospital almost two months after suffering serious head injuries in a serious assault in Norwich.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the victim "remains in hospital" having recently been transferred from Addenbrooke's to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

He said the man was in a "stable condition in hospital".

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

Michael Maylen, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink last month when he pleaded not guilty.

The defendant, who was represented by Danielle O'Donovan, will stand trial on January 4 next year.