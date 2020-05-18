Search

Advanced search

Two arrested after man stabbed in stomach in Mile Cross knife attack

PUBLISHED: 12:45 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 18 May 2020

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

A man in his 30s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after he was stabbed in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross.

The man, who suffered serious stab wounds to the stomach, remains in hospital following the incident on the evening of Wednesday, May 13.

A man and woman, aged 45 and 48, were arrested in the city on Thursday night (May 14) on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Both suspects were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned and later released on bail until June 9 while further enquiries continue.

As previously reported, people described their shock following the stabbing after seeing police cars and ambulances race to the top end of the road near Suckling Avenue.

One person, who did not want to be named, said: “Once the ambulance had gone, escorted by two police cars, there was a heavy presence of police with forensics in the cordon taking photos.”

You may also want to watch:

The woman said the stabbing was shocking for the road, as families live there, and expressed concern crime was getting worse in nearby areas year by year.

Jacob Huntley, Labour councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: “It is a very concerning incident and we have to hope the victim’s condition improves.

“It is especially unfortunate it happened at a time like this when the community is pulling so well together in face of current circumstances.

“Mile Cross is not a difficult or dangerous place to live and incidents like this are rare, although they do occur.

“It is important to say it is served by a very good local policing team who work with councillors and are excellent at responding to the community with SNAP meetings.”

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and would be keen to hear from anyone with information or any relevant dash cam or private CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

More than 40 new homes to be built at former telephone centre

An image of what the new apartments in Westwick Street would look like. Pic: LSI Architects.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton
Drive 24