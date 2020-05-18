Two arrested after man stabbed in stomach in Mile Cross knife attack

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

A man in his 30s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after he was stabbed in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross.

The man, who suffered serious stab wounds to the stomach, remains in hospital following the incident on the evening of Wednesday, May 13.

A man and woman, aged 45 and 48, were arrested in the city on Thursday night (May 14) on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Both suspects were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned and later released on bail until June 9 while further enquiries continue.

As previously reported, people described their shock following the stabbing after seeing police cars and ambulances race to the top end of the road near Suckling Avenue.

One person, who did not want to be named, said: “Once the ambulance had gone, escorted by two police cars, there was a heavy presence of police with forensics in the cordon taking photos.”

The woman said the stabbing was shocking for the road, as families live there, and expressed concern crime was getting worse in nearby areas year by year.

Jacob Huntley, Labour councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: “It is a very concerning incident and we have to hope the victim’s condition improves.

“It is especially unfortunate it happened at a time like this when the community is pulling so well together in face of current circumstances.

“Mile Cross is not a difficult or dangerous place to live and incidents like this are rare, although they do occur.

“It is important to say it is served by a very good local policing team who work with councillors and are excellent at responding to the community with SNAP meetings.”

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and would be keen to hear from anyone with information or any relevant dash cam or private CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.