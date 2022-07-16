Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after assault in Dereham
- Credit: Google maps
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after an assault in Dereham.
Police were called to a business premises in Quebec Street at about 10.30pm on Friday with reports that a man had been found unconscious.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
He was later later transferred to the Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault (GBH) in connection with the incident.
He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.
A police cordon is currently in place on Quebec Street and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 10.30pm.
Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/54017/22.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.