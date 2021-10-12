News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man taken to hospital after road rage incident

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:35 AM October 12, 2021   
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident on the A17, near the A47 Pullover Roundabout. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been taken to a hospital after a road rage incident near King's Lynn.

The incident happened at 11.50am on Friday, October 1 ,on the A17 just after the A47 Pullover Roundabout.

The dispute was between the driver of a silver Citroen and a blue Mercedes and resulted in the driver of the Citroen suffering minor injuries.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes failed to stop at the scene.

Norfolk police are are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information concerning it to come forward.

People with information should contact PC Liam Nicklin in the Swaffham Road and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number NC-01102021-138.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

