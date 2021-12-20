Man left with spinal injuries after serious arson attack near King's Lynn

The entrance to Hall Farm Road in Gayton where the arson took place on Sunday, December 19. - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a serious incident of arson at a house in Gayton.

Police were called to a house in Hall Farm Road at about 2am on Sunday, December 19 after receiving reports of a fire at the property.

Two people were inside the house at the time.

A woman in her 20s who lived in the property fled to a neighbouring house.

But while trying to escape the fire, a man in his 30s suffered spinal injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. He remains in hospital.

Officers believe the fire was started deliberately and enquiries are ongoing to find a man in his 40s suspected of being involved in the incident.

Police are also investigating an assault connected to the same incident.

Officers say the victims and suspect are known to each other and there isn’t believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.