Man in critical condition after being stabbed in leg and stomach

Published: 5:05 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 5:08 AM June 18, 2021

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Thetford.

Police were called to St Giles Lane just before 8.30pm on Thursday after reports that a man had been found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended the scene and the victim was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for treatment.

He was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Whilst enquiries are ongoing, officers do believe the victim and the man arrested are known to each other and believe it to be an isolated incident."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, to come forward.

Contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting incident 451 of June 17, 2021 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



