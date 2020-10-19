Man charged over robbery at Norwich pharmacy

Vauxhall Street Pharmacy. Picture: Neil Didsbury Neil Didsbury/Archant 2020

A man has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm after a Norwich pharmacy was targeted.

James Youngers, 41 of Dibden Road in Norwich, will appear in front of Norwich Magistrates Court via video link this morning (Monday, October 19).

It comes after a man walked into the Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, in Suffolk Square, Norwich, at just after 2pm on Friday and confronted owner Maz Moaddabi, who was behind the counter.

The pharmacy closed for a few hours following the incident, but it opened later on Friday and was open again on Saturday.

Mr Moaddabi said: “I have had people coming in to ask if we are okay. There’s a good community around here and we all look after each other.

“I’ve been here for six or seven years now and I’ve had nothing like this here before, although I was raided when I had a pharmacy in Anglia Square many years ago.”