Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:25 AM September 16, 2021   
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The father-of-three, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and is facing a potential trial in December.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 16), via videolink, for an adjourned plea and trial preparation hearing.

Andrew Oliver, defence barrister, said the preparation of a defence psychiatric report should be completed by next month.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until October 15.

Crosbie, who is also charged with two counts of wounding with intent and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, will also face two attempted murder charges.

Norwich News

