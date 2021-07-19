Published: 3:35 PM July 19, 2021

Pavels Makarov has appeared at Norwich Crown Court in connection with a stabbing in Thetford.

The case involving a 38-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing in Thetford has been adjourned.

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on King Street, near St Giles Lane, in Thetford, shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, June 17.

A man aged in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the victim was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment before later being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.

Pavels Makarovs, 38, of White Hart Street, Thetford was charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the case was adjourned as Makarovs did not have a Russian interpreter.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until August 9 for an interpreter to be arranged