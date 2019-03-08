Man sent lewd messages to girls, court told

A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with sending lewd messages to young girls.

A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with sending lewd messages to young girls.

Christopher James of The Common, South Creake, has been charged with four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child aged under 16.

District Judge Cooper, sitting at King's Lynn magistrates court, heard the offences took place last year on July 15, August 15, August 16 and between July 1 and August 31.

James was told the case would be adjourned to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, November 14.

James was released on unconditional bail until the hearing.