Published: 4:25 PM June 17, 2021

CCTV caught the moment a car ploughed into pedestrians at The Mischief pub in Norwich in January 2020. - Credit: The Mischief pub

A man has been found not guilty of aggravated vehicle taking after a car he was in crashed into a Norwich pub.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, at 11.40pm on January 22 last year after a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

Dean White, 28, of High Street, Lowestoft, went on trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court and was found not guilty of aggravated vehicle taking.

But White had admitted other offences, including three of criminal damage between August 18 and December 31 last year.

He had also pleaded guilty to destroying property on December 31, assault by beating on February 25 this year and using threatening words and behaviour on the same date.

He admitted using threatening and abusive words and behaviour on November 9 last year and obstructing a police officer on August 28 last year.

White also pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft from shop between August 28 and April 11 this year.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment which was suspended for two years, must attend an alcohol treatment programme for six months as well as take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days.

White was also ordered to pay a total of £609.75 in compensation.