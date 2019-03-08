Search

Man appears in court over knifepoint carjacking, burglaries and having a firearm

PUBLISHED: 11:27 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 10 July 2019

A man has appeared in court charged with a carjacking in Guernsey Road, near the Tesco store in Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has denied carrying out a knifepoint carjacking and a string of crimes in Norwich and South Norfolk including possessing a firearm.

Rashal Alam, 34, who appeared over a video link from Norwich prison, pleaded not guilty to robbing a woman of a Mini Cooper car in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10.

He also pleaded not guilty to possession of an article with a blade or point on the same date, at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, also denied possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, on June 10 and denied possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on the same date.

He denied aggravated burglary at a property in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10

He also pleaded not guilty to an attempted burglary at Derby Street, assaulting a police officer in Norwich, and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

The trial of Alam was fixed for November 25 and the court heard it is expected to last about six days.

Judge Anthony Bate remanded Alam in custody.

