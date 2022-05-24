James Barr appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged over a £3.5m whiskey theft - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has appeared in court accused of the theft of £3.5m worth of whiskey in Norfolk.

James Barr, 34, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with theft by employee between July 21 and November 30, 2019.

Norwich Magistrates Court

It is said that Barr stole Jack Daniels whiskey to the value of approximately £3.5m belonging to Richard Johnston Ltd, a warehouse company based at Snetterton.

Barr, of St James Close, Norwich, has also been accused of concealing/disguising/converting /transferring or removing criminal property, namely £206,315, between July 27, 2019, and August 5, 2020.

Qamar Iqbal, prosecuting, said the matter was not suitable for trial at magistrates court.

Dave Foulkes, who represented Barr, agreed and the matter was sent to Norwich Crown Court by District Judge David Wilson.

Barr will next appear at court on June 21.