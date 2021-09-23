Published: 1:09 PM September 23, 2021

A man has appeared in court charged with robbery following an incident at Kings Kebab in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

A man has appeared in court after being charged with a robbery in which he threatened staff with a toy gun before taking a soft drink.

Police were called to Kings Kebab on London Road, Lowestoft, at about 11.40pm on Tuesday (September 21) after reports staff were threatened with a gun by a man who took a can of soft drink and left on foot.

Minutes later, police were called again by a man who said he had been threatened by a man carrying a gun in the communal area of a flat on London Road South.

Armed officers were called and at 12.54am a suspect was located and arrested.

Daniel Burrows, 33, of London Road South in Lowestoft, has been charged with possession of a firearm, namely a toy gun, with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery and possession of a class B controlled drug, namely cannabis.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (September 23) when the case was formally sent to Ipswich Crown Court on October 21.