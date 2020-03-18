Search

Man in court after policewoman suffered fractured eye socket in attack

PUBLISHED: 12:39 18 March 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man charged with assaulting a female police officer, who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket, appeared in court.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The officer was assaulted during an incident on King Street, in Norwich, on March 18, in the early hours of the morning.

At a short hearing at Norwich Crown Court, his barrister Ian James said that Lovelock had been assessed and said that a trial date had been fixed for September 14.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until the trial in September.

Judge Shaw remanded Lovelock into custody until his trial takes place.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

The case is expected to last about three days.

