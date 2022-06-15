News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in court over Prince of Wales Road imitation firearms offence

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:40 AM June 15, 2022
Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. A city councillor has said there is no 'golden bullet' to solve pro

Elijah Hayes has appeared at Norwich Crown Court in connection with an incident in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant Â© 2005

A man has appeared in court in connection with possessing of an imitation firearm and affray.

Elijah Hayes, 22, had been charged with possession of an imitation firearm, namely an air weapon, as well as affray in Prince of Wales Road, both on April 29 this year.

Hayes, of Elizabeth Fry Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 15) when he denied the weapon offence but admitted affray.

Simon Connolly, prosecuting, said those pleas were "acceptable to the crown".

Judge Andrew Shaw ordered a pre-sentence report but said while all options were open to the court the "most likely one remains a prison sentence".

Hayes, who appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison, was remanded in custody until sentence on July 13.

Andrew Oliver represented Hayes.

