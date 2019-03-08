Search

Man in court over hit-and-run which left elderly woman pedestrian in hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:15 25 October 2019

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edwards Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edwards Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Archant

A man has appeared in court in connection with a hit-and-run in Norwich which left an elderly woman in hospital.

Nevin Pennington, 31, of Vauxhall Street, Norwich appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, October 25, in connection with a road accident involving a pedestrian which took place in Edward Street on April 5.

He is charged with a number of driving offences including driving a vehicle in a public place without due care and attention, failing to stop at and report a road accident and failing to give driver information.

He is also charged with driving a vehicle with a defective part likely to cause injury, defective steering and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Pennington did not make an indication of any pleas.

At the request of the Crown Prosecution Service, Deputy Judge Matthew Bone adjourned the case for a further hearing to place at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 15.

