Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man made 'gun gesture' as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

PUBLISHED: 12:12 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 29 April 2019

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A man pulled his hand out of his pocket in a “gun gesture” after staff at a hospital tried to stop him from leaving, a court has heard.

Richard Nash, 33, had been at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after taking an overdose, Norwich magistrates court was told.

The court heard Nash was in the hospital's A&E department, but did not want to be there and was “abusive to the staff who were attempting to deal with him”.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said Nash had told staff he was “going to leave” and looked like he might have had a gun in his pocket but “pulled his hand out in a gun gesture”.

Security staff tackled Nash who grabbed a curtain rail and damaged that in the process.

Miss Jones said a female member of staff was left “very much in fear” as a result of the incident.

Nash was shouting and making threats and could be heard by a family outside who had “just lost a member of their family”.

Police had to be called and Nash was arrested following the incident on March 8 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Nash, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft, appeared in custody before city magistrates on Monday (April 29).

He admitted one count of criminal damage on March 8 and another of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour on the same date.

He also admitted an offence of failing to attend court earlier this month in relation to the offences.

Annette Hall, mitigating for Nash, said he did not know there was a family who had lost someone in the area and was “mortified” and “genuinely remorseful” about that.

She said Nash has mental health issues, including split personality disorder, and had intended to kill himself.

In terms of the bail act offence, she said he had been “very, very sick” and unable to leave his address.

Nash was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the hospital for the broken curtain rail.

For the disorderly behaviour the time he has spent in custody was deemed as time served for that offence.

There were no orders for costs due to his lack of means.

• The Samaritans provides a free helpline for people to call. It is on 116 123, or people can email jo@samaritans.org

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy, Michael and Dave from 1pm

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Thanks Delia, thanks Daniel, thanks everyone - Norwich City is a truly special community club once more

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Spotted - the luckiest bird in Britain

Battle between great spotted woodpecker and male sparrowhawk in Thursford garden. Picture: Grahame@Churchillcroc

Flotilla marks 70 years since the ‘Invasion of Black Horse Broad’

The flotilla is led by organiser Chris Moffatt, in the small open boat, from Hoveton to Horning to the Black Horse Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists