Man appears in court charged with murder of wife at care home

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

An 81-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of his wife.

Police were called to Grays Fair Court care home in Dereham Road, Costessey, at 7.30pm on Friday July 12 following reports that a woman had been found dead inside the property.

The woman, Doreen Virgo, 89, had been staying at the care home at the time of her death but previously lived at Mill Street, Buxton.

The result of a Home Office post mortem examination, which took place on Sunday (July 14), showed that Mrs Virgo had died from compression of the neck.

Mick Virgo, 81, also of Mill Street, Buxton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, July 17) after being charged with her murder.

Virgo, who has glasses, long white hair and a beard, wore a dark coloured long-sleeved top in the dock with the sleeves rolled up.

He spoke only to confirm his name and details during the short hearing.

Magistrates and the court clerk had to speak up during the short hearing as Virgo told them "I can't hear".

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (July 18) morning.

Virgo was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to Mrs Virgo, who one neighbour described as a "very friendly" woman.

The 70-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, has lived in Buxton for more than 30 years and said he knew Mrs Virgo.

He said: "The neighbours found Doreen very friendly and a nice person to know.

"We would say hello to her."

The man said she had lived in the area for almost as long as they had but had recently been "in and out of hospital".

It was not thought she had been in the residential home in Costessey long.

The man said they were "surprised" to see police arrive in Buxton over the weekend.

He said they did not know what was happening until they saw it in the newspaper.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Op Shorne.