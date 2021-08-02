Man appears in court charged with murder of Gorleston woman
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston.
Pat Holland was last seen on Saturday, July 24 at around 9.20pm near to her home in Lowestoft Road, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.
Following extensive searches of her home police said partial human remains were discovered.
Allan Scott, 41, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday ( August 2).
Scott, who appeared via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing and stated he was of no fixed abode.
The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 3) when a preliminary hearing will be held in front of Judge Alice Robinson at 10am.
Josephine Jones appeared for the prosecution, while Scott was represented by Anne-Marie Sheridan.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
- 2 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- 3 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village
- 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 6 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
- 7 Man and woman found dead in home
- 8 Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town
- 9 The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market
- 10 Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'
There was no application for bail.
As previously reported, a police spokesman said: "While formal coroners proceedings will take place in due course, the family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."
In a statement, the family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.
"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.
"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could.
We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”
Ms Holland's best friend Elizabeth Hemmings said she was a "very much-loved lady", who was "bouncy, bubbly and just amazing".
Meanwhile the Rev Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "She was well liked and the community clearly cared deeply for her."