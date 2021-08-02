News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man appears in court charged with murder of Gorleston woman

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:34 AM August 2, 2021   
Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Pat Holland who has been murdered after going missing in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston.

Pat Holland was last seen on Saturday, July 24 at around 9.20pm near to her home in Lowestoft Road, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.

Forensic activity continues at the home of missing Patricia Holland in Lowestoft Road Gorleston on Wednesday July 28. - Credit: Liz Coates

Following extensive searches of her home police said partial human remains were discovered.

Allan Scott, 41, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday ( August 2).

Scott, who appeared via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing and stated he was of no fixed abode.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 3) when a preliminary hearing will be held in front of Judge Alice Robinson at 10am.

There remains a heavy police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, on day four of the search for missing Patricia Holland. - Credit: Liz Coates

Josephine Jones appeared for the prosecution, while Scott was represented by Anne-Marie Sheridan.

There was no application for bail.

As previously reported, a police spokesman said: "While formal coroners proceedings will take place in due course, the family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."

In a statement, the family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.

"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.

"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could.

We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Ms Holland's best friend Elizabeth Hemmings said she was a "very much-loved lady", who was "bouncy, bubbly and just amazing".

Meanwhile the Rev Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "She was well liked and the community clearly cared deeply for her."

