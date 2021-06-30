Published: 10:35 AM June 30, 2021

Detectives investigating the murder of Linda Hood (left) have released CCTV footage of her last known sighting.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of a woman found following a fire in Gorleston.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.

Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood.

A post mortem examination concluded she had died from compression to the neck and police have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police taped off a property in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where the body of Linda Hood was found.

Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, from Gorleston, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 30).

Kelly-Bridle, who wore a dark top, had grey hair and glasses, appeared via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

The defendant, who gave his address as Worcester Way, Gorleston, sat with his arms folded almost throughout the hearing.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court by deputy district judge Elizabeth Harte with the defendant due to appear there on Thursday morning (July 1) at 10am.

Police remain on scene at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of a woman was discovered following a house fire.

Ms Hood has been described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face".

Within a week of her death, on Thursday, June 17, officers arrested a man aged in his 50s in connection with the murder.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail the following day.

Floral tributes left near to property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where police have launched a murder probe following death of a woman.

On Monday June 21, a second man, also in his fifties, was arrested in the morning in connection with Ms Hood's death.

He was released under police investigation the following evening.

Earlier this week police released CCTV footage showing Linda getting off a bus along Brasenose Avenue at 1.18pm on Thursday, June 10, the day before her body was found.

In the week following her death Linda's brother, Tony Green, had spoken out in a bid to help police and has called on the public to help police solve the mystery of who killed his "beloved sister".

Detectives investigating the murder of Linda Hood (left) have released CCTV footage of her last known sighting.





Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit this through an online portal here, https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1.

You can also contact Det Chief Insp Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.