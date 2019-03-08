Man in court over sale of thousands of counterfeit cigarettes

Dilshad Suleman leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant. Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with a raft of offences in connection with the sale of thousands of counterfeit cigarettes.

Dilshad Suleman, 36, has been charged with a total of 14 offences concerning the sale of counterfeit tobacco in Great Yarmouth on September 11 2017.

Suleman appeared before city magistrates on Wednesday (March 13) when he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter could have been heard in the magistrates court but the defendant elected to have the case go before Norwich Crown Court.

The case will next be up at the crown court on April 10.

Suleman, from Wolverhampton, has been granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.

The charges, which all relate to the same day, include three counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale, two counts of producing/supplying a tobacco product not carrying a health warning and one count of producing or supplying a tobacco product in breach of packaging regulations.

Other charges include one count of agreeing to supply/posses a dangerous product, three counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale, two counts of producing or supplying a tobacco product with pack not carrying a combined health warning.

He also faces one charge of producing or supplying a tobacco product in breach of packaging regulations and another of possessing or agreeing to supply a dangerous product.