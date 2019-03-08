Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man in court over sale of thousands of counterfeit cigarettes

PUBLISHED: 11:27 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 13 March 2019

Dilshad Suleman leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant.

Dilshad Suleman leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant.

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with a raft of offences in connection with the sale of thousands of counterfeit cigarettes.

Dilshad Suleman, 36, has been charged with a total of 14 offences concerning the sale of counterfeit tobacco in Great Yarmouth on September 11 2017.

Suleman appeared before city magistrates on Wednesday (March 13) when he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter could have been heard in the magistrates court but the defendant elected to have the case go before Norwich Crown Court.

The case will next be up at the crown court on April 10.

Suleman, from Wolverhampton, has been granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.

The charges, which all relate to the same day, include three counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale, two counts of producing/supplying a tobacco product not carrying a health warning and one count of producing or supplying a tobacco product in breach of packaging regulations.

Other charges include one count of agreeing to supply/posses a dangerous product, three counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale, two counts of producing or supplying a tobacco product with pack not carrying a combined health warning.

He also faces one charge of producing or supplying a tobacco product in breach of packaging regulations and another of possessing or agreeing to supply a dangerous product.

Most Read

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Dismay as Storm Gareth reduces market stalls to two

Shoppers were dismayed on Tuesday to find just two stalls at Thetford Market. PHOTO: Bernie O'Connor

‘I was heartbroken’: Bride’s despair as wedding venue announces sudden closure

Debbie Finnegan and Christopher Blake were due to get married at Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville. Photo: Debbie Finnegan.

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists