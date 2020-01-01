Search

Advanced search

Man denies causing death of sportsman by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 14:03 13 July 2020

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Archant

A man has denied causing the death of a popular sportsman by dangerous driving.

Bradley Raper, 24, a cricketer from Scarning, near Dereham, died on October 3 2018 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, after being involved in a two-car crash on the A1066 near the Shadwell Estate, in Thetford.

The cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.

Jim Rumsby, 20, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (July 13) having been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Rumsby, of Millway Avenue, near Diss, who appeared in the dock wearing a white shirt, denied the offence.

The defendant, who was represented in court by Stephen Spence, will stand trial on March 1 next year.

He was told by Judge Andrew Shaw that he would need to appear for a further case management hearing at the court on November 6 this year and granted unconditional bail.







If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

The assets of Bertrams Trading have been bought by The Little Company. Picture: Archant

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY