Man denies causing death of sportsman by dangerous driving
PUBLISHED: 14:03 13 July 2020
Archant
A man has denied causing the death of a popular sportsman by dangerous driving.
Bradley Raper, 24, a cricketer from Scarning, near Dereham, died on October 3 2018 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, after being involved in a two-car crash on the A1066 near the Shadwell Estate, in Thetford.
The cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.
Jim Rumsby, 20, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (July 13) having been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Rumsby, of Millway Avenue, near Diss, who appeared in the dock wearing a white shirt, denied the offence.
The defendant, who was represented in court by Stephen Spence, will stand trial on March 1 next year.
He was told by Judge Andrew Shaw that he would need to appear for a further case management hearing at the court on November 6 this year and granted unconditional bail.
