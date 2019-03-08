Man in court over attack on Norwich officer who had her nose broken

A man charged with assaulting a police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose has appeared in court.

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday (March 18).

One of the officers, a female, sustained a fracture to her eye socket and a broken nose as a result.

One of her colleagues was bitten, while another was repeatedly punched in the face.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard, Norwich has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Lovelock appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in custody on Monday (May 20) and his case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 17.

The officer was one of five assaulted over the weekend. Less than 24 hours after this incident, two more officers were assaulted in the city.