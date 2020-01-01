Convicted attacker appears in Norwich court on murder charge

Clive Malone Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire.

A convicted attacker who is currently serving a life sentence for attempted murder has appeared in court after being charged with murder, three years after a man’s death.

Russell Lambert, who died after being attacked at a party in Great Yarmouth Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire . Russell Lambert, who died after being attacked at a party in Great Yarmouth Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire .

Russell Lambert, from London, was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after being attacked at his brother’s house in Albion Road, in Great Yarmouth, on February 1, 2014 after a birthday party.

Mr Lambert was treated in hospital, but he continued to deteriorate until he died on January 5, 2017, aged 59.

In October 2014, Clive Malone was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial.

Malone, 32, from Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, has been charged with murder following a review of the case by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 17) when a pre and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for April 8 with a trial date set for August 3.