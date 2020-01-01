Man in court on murder charge after attack victim dies

Clive Malone Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire.

A 32-year-old serving a life sentence for the attempted murder of a man has appeared in court charged with murder after the victim died.

Russell Lambert, who died after being attacked at a party in Great Yarmouth Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire . Russell Lambert, who died after being attacked at a party in Great Yarmouth Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire .

Russell Lambert, from London, was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after being attacked at his brother's house in Albion Road, in Great Yarmouth, on February 1, 2014 after a birthday party.

He was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow on January 2, 2017, where he died three days later on January 5 2017, aged 59.

In October 2014, Clive Malone was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Malone, formerly of Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 13) having been charged with murder following a review of the case by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Malone, who appeared by video link from Frankland Prison in Durham, spoke only to confirm his details during a short hearing before city magistrates.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 17 at 9.30am.

Malone will remain in custody.

As previously reported Mr Lambert remained bedbound, needing 24-hour care, unable to move or speak, and his chances of recovery were poor following the attack.

Malone had visited the party earlier in the day, before witnesses saw a minor argument between Malone and Mr Lambert about the latter's laptop being used to play music on.

In a statement following Malone's initial sentencing, Mr Lambert's family said: 'We are overwhelmed with the guilty verdict. We came here to seek justice and it has been delivered.

Although this man is going to prison, his punishment is nothing to that which Russ has to bear.

'He has ruined Russ's life completely and what he has done has had a devastating effect on the whole family.

'Russ was always the joker and the soul of the party.'