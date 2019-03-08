Van driver in court for road rage

A van driver has admitted pursuing and assaulting another motorist after the pair collided on the A47.

Lee Ashton, 31, admitted assault and careless driving when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Ashton, of Gooses Lane, Emneth, had been driving a Ford transit van near Wisbech when he was involved in a collision on December 18 last year, the court heard.

He then pursued the other vehicle on Broadend Road and the A47 before forcing their car to stop and "hit" the driver.

He denied a charge of dangerous driving, and Peter Gair, prosecuting, accepted a lesser plea to careless driving.

"An independent witness in this case describes the collision in a rather different way to that described by the complainant," said Mr Gair.

"Bearing in mind the physical evidence from photographs, there was an attempt to stop the complainant's vehicle rather than ramming it on a number of occasions to cause injury.

"He will accept he was extremely angry as a result of an earlier collision between the two vehicles and took steps to stop and pursue the other vehicle involved, and hit the driver."

John Morgans, for Ashton, said he has a "significant" criminal history but hasn't been before the courts since February 2016.

"He is a man completely clean of drugs, in full employment and married with a young baby," he said.

Judge Anthony Bate released Ashton on bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

He will return to Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced on September 18.

"Granting you bail and ordering a pre-sentence report is no indication of the outcome," he told Ashton.