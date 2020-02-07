Man faces court over trying to steal from Great Yarmouth amusement arcade

Charlie Shaw is accused of trying to steal from Potters Resort at Hopton.

A man denied trying to steal from an amusement arcade in Great Yarmouth and from family-owned Potters Resort, in Hopton.

Charlie Shaw, 30, of Wadham Road, Portsmouth, who appeared at Norwich Crown Court over a link from Highdown prison, in Sutton, Surrey, denied theft on April 23, last year, from Potters Resort, on Coast Road, Hopton.

Shaw also pleaded not guilty to attempted theft on April 24 from the Funworks Arcade, which is in Great Yarmouth.

He also denied going equipped for theft on April 24, when he was found with an article ready for use for theft.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution and Ian James appeared for Shaw at the brief hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until trial and told Shaw that he would be told when his trial was going to be listed.

A date is yet to be fixed but the trial should take place later this year.