Search

Advanced search

Man faces court over trying to steal from Great Yarmouth amusement arcade

PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 07 February 2020

Charlie Shaw is accused of trying to steal from Potters Resort at Hopton. Picture: James Bass

Charlie Shaw is accused of trying to steal from Potters Resort at Hopton. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2014

A man denied trying to steal from an amusement arcade in Great Yarmouth and from family-owned Potters Resort, in Hopton.

Charlie Shaw, 30, of Wadham Road, Portsmouth, who appeared at Norwich Crown Court over a link from Highdown prison, in Sutton, Surrey, denied theft on April 23, last year, from Potters Resort, on Coast Road, Hopton.

Shaw also pleaded not guilty to attempted theft on April 24 from the Funworks Arcade, which is in Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

He also denied going equipped for theft on April 24, when he was found with an article ready for use for theft.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution and Ian James appeared for Shaw at the brief hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until trial and told Shaw that he would be told when his trial was going to be listed.

A date is yet to be fixed but the trial should take place later this year.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Good guy’ died drug-related death, inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

‘The town has been wonderful’ businessman humbled by community spirit after desvastating fire

The building which housed a number of Watton businesses has been sealed off after a fire. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24