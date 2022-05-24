News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in court accused of Norwich rapes

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:47 PM May 24, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court was closed on Monday, April 4 after a fire over the weekend.

Aaron Riseborough appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of rape and assault by penetration - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

 A man has appeared in court accused of rape and sexual assaults.

Aaron Riseborough, 30, has been charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16 in Norwich between July 25 and July 26, 2020.

He has also been charged with two counts of assault by penetration over the same dates.

Riseborough, from Hamilton, Lanarkshire, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 24) via videolink.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 21.

