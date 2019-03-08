Search

Man appears in court charged with the attempted murder of his wife

PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 September 2019

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of his wife in Lowestoft.

Police were called at just after 11.35pm on Monday (September 9) after a woman had been attacked at a property in Victoria Road.

Officers discovered a woman in her 30s inside the address who had suffered a serious head injury.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance where she remains in a critical condition.

Stephen Crush, 59, from Victoria Road, Lowestoft was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of his wife Sarah Crush and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 11) morning having been charged with attempted murder.

Crush, who appeared in custody and wore a red jumper, spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

The case was formally sent to Ipswich Crown Court on October 9.

Crush was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 54560/17.

Alternatively they can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

