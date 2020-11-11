Search

Advanced search

Driver in court over deaths of women, 76 and 78, on A47 Acle Straight

PUBLISHED: 13:15 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 11 November 2020

The crash closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

The crash closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Archant

A man has appeared in court on two charges of causing death by dangerous driving in a collision on the A47 Acle Straight.

The crash closed the road in both directions and prompted a huge emergency services response. Picture: Ryan HaconThe crash closed the road in both directions and prompted a huge emergency services response. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Simon Nortcliffe, 53, of Whitchurch, Shropshire, has been charged with driving his Fiat Ducato van dangerously on the A47 New Road near Mautby on March 2, causing the death of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, who were driving in the opposite direction in a pink Nissan Micra.

At the hearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Paul Huxley said the collision was a “severely tragic case”.

It sparked a large emergency response, with multiple fire crews, ambulances, the air ambulance and police rushing to the scene.

The road was closed from 4.50pm until 2.15am.

Nortcliffe did not enter a plea to either offence, and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on December 9.

Nortcliffe was granted unconditional bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Latest figures have shown record rates for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Latest figures have shown record rates for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

Pupils remember Desert Rat Cyril - town’s ‘Poppy Man’

Cyril Route, King's Lynn's Poppy Man, pictured on Remembrance Day Picture: Ian Burt

Driver in court over deaths of women, 76 and 78, on A47 Acle Straight

The crash closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon