Driver in court over deaths of women, 76 and 78, on A47 Acle Straight
PUBLISHED: 13:15 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 11 November 2020
Archant
A man has appeared in court on two charges of causing death by dangerous driving in a collision on the A47 Acle Straight.
Simon Nortcliffe, 53, of Whitchurch, Shropshire, has been charged with driving his Fiat Ducato van dangerously on the A47 New Road near Mautby on March 2, causing the death of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, who were driving in the opposite direction in a pink Nissan Micra.
At the hearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Paul Huxley said the collision was a “severely tragic case”.
It sparked a large emergency response, with multiple fire crews, ambulances, the air ambulance and police rushing to the scene.
The road was closed from 4.50pm until 2.15am.
Nortcliffe did not enter a plea to either offence, and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on December 9.
Nortcliffe was granted unconditional bail.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.