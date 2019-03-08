Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man in court charged with attempted murder in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:03 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 14 June 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in Norwich.

Police were called to Adelaide Street, close to West End Street, at about 2am on June 27, last year following an altercation followed by a gunshot and when police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim, a 19-year-old from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Jake Brittain, 26, of no fixed address, has denied attempted murder and appeared for a hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

His barrister Andrew Oliver said the case is to be a trial, which is set to be held on July 1.

A co-defendant Kallum Eastall, 18, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with attempted murder and was not present at the hearing but was represented by his barrister Michael Clare.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the hearing.

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists