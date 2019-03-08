Man in court charged with attempted murder in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in Norwich.

Police were called to Adelaide Street, close to West End Street, at about 2am on June 27, last year following an altercation followed by a gunshot and when police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim, a 19-year-old from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Jake Brittain, 26, of no fixed address, has denied attempted murder and appeared for a hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

His barrister Andrew Oliver said the case is to be a trial, which is set to be held on July 1.

A co-defendant Kallum Eastall, 18, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with attempted murder and was not present at the hearing but was represented by his barrister Michael Clare.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the hearing.