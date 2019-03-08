Man in court after man, 20, stabbed in Great Yarmouth street fight

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates Liz Coates

A man is due to appear in court later this month after a 20-year-old was stabbed in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to the King Street area, near the St Peters Road junction, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 26 to reports of a number of people fighting in the street.

A man suffered two knife wounds to his stomach during the incident and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

Christopher Smith, 24, was charged with possession of a knife, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Smith, of Dartford Avenue in London, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday (June 29).

The case has been formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Monday, July 29.

Four other people, three men and a woman, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.