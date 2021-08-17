News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teen accused of gran's murder in fire has mental health remand extended

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:57 PM August 17, 2021   
Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

A teenager accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a house fire in Norwich has had his stay at a secure mental health unit extended.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road on December 11 last year. 

Police forensics teams were investigating the house fire on Unthank Road in which an elderly woman died.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road, Norwich, in December last year. - Credit: Archant

Police were called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property. 

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, August 17 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Forensics teams are continuing to investigate a fatal house fire in Unthank Road in Norwich.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road, Norwich, in December last year. - Credit: Archant

But the court was told Croghan, who has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, the victim's son and father of the accused, and of arson, was still suffering from a psychotic illness and personality disorder meaning that the case was further adjourned.

He was made the subject of a further remand under Section 36 of the Mental Health Act by Judge Anthony Bate who listed the matter for September 14.

Most Read

  1. 1 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  2. 2 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  3. 3 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  1. 4 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  2. 5 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  3. 6 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  4. 7 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  5. 8 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
  6. 9 Two jailed for cocaine dealing in Norwich
  7. 10 Could this be the end of East Anglia's traditional thatched roofs?
Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon