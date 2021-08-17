Published: 3:57 PM August 17, 2021

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

A teenager accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a house fire in Norwich has had his stay at a secure mental health unit extended.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road on December 11 last year.

Police were called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property.

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, August 17 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

But the court was told Croghan, who has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, the victim's son and father of the accused, and of arson, was still suffering from a psychotic illness and personality disorder meaning that the case was further adjourned.

He was made the subject of a further remand under Section 36 of the Mental Health Act by Judge Anthony Bate who listed the matter for September 14.